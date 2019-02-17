ND leads SYRIZA by over 13% in Athens’ 1st electoral district, latest poll published in Proto Thema shows

ND has secured a substantial lead in one of the largest electoral districts in Greece

Main Greek opposition party New Democracy (ND) has opened up a substantial lead against ruling leftist SYRIZA of 13.1 points in Athens’ 1st electoral district, according to Marc’s latest poll published in Proto Thema out.

To the question “If we had a parliamentary election today, which party would you most likely vote?”, 31.2% of the respondents said ND against 18.1% who said SYRIZA.

Extreme right Golden Dawn followed with 5.8%, the Movement of Change 5.6% and the KKE (Communist party) 4.7%. while the other parties already represented in the House like the Union Centrists, ANEL and Potami did not make the 3% threshold necessary for a political formation to enter parliament.