Elections 2019 – ND: New Democracy is the country’s main political force

ND says Mitsotakis called for a clear victory and the electorate gave it to him

“New Democracy is from today the major political force of the country and SYRIZA has suffered an unquestionable defeat,” New Democracy officials said in a statement.

New Democracy points out that exit polls are a prediction, and consequently the substantive conclusions will emerge later with the official results. However, based on the initial picture, they say that there is a major political shift in the country. Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked the citizens for a clear victory and, as it turns out, the citizens gave it to him, ND said.