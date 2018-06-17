New poll: 68,3% say “NO” to the Tsipras-Zaev agreement!

According to a new poll by Marc, 68.3% of the Greek people are against the Tsipras-Zaev agreement that was signed today, as they do not want to give away the name of Macedonia to the neighbouring country.

The political party of SYRIZA sees its numbers drop to one digit figures all across northern Greece.

According to the poll, half of the Greeks want early elections while the main opposition party of New Democracy widens the distance from SYRIZA to 14,3% from 1o,3% that was back in March.

What is very interesting in this new poll, which was conducted in the last five days since Tuesday, is that people who voted SYRIZA in the last elections appear to be leaving the governing political party, while at the same time their partner in the coalition government, ANEL, seem unable to reach the threshold of 3% required to be elected in the Parliament.