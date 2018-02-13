New Turkish provocation: Imia “under Turkish sovereignty”!

Turkey chooses to further escalate its rhetoric hours after a Turkish Coast Guard ship rammed a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel at the area of Imia.

The intention of the Turkish ship was to sink the Greek vessel as a worse impact was avoided at literally the very last second thanks to the fast response of the laters crew. The Turkish ship was heading full speed right at the center of the Greek vessel but impacted its stern.

After an unexpectedly delayed response of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish side responded with a provocative written statement, according to which the Imia rocks (Kardak for the Turks) are a Turkish territory and the Greek presence there is hostile and won’t be tolerated.

Turkey’s moves are in conflict with both international law and the 1996 agreement, which provided that no warships, aircrafts and helicopters were to approach the two islets of Imia.

The Imia rocks were at the center of the 1996 crisis between the two countries.

The provocative official Turkish statement is as follows: