No limbs, no limits: Amazing limbless CrossFitter (video)

Lindsay Hilton is a CrossFit extraordinaire and a full contact rugby player – she also happens to have been born without limbs. The 31-year-old from Halifax, Nova Scotia has never let a lack of arms and legs hold her back from achieving her sporting dreams. As a child she learnt to ski, swim and play rugby, which she continues to play to this day. But a few years ago Lindsay started training at her local gym, discovered CrossFit and set her heart on a new sport to test her limits with.

source: BarcroftTV