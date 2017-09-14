No Metro lines to Athens International Airport today due to strike

Commuters using the Athens Metro to the international airport and those planning to take OSE trains will have to reschedule their means of transportation for Thursday, September 14, as the Railway employees have declared a 24-hour strike in response to the signing of the sale of or TRAINOSE. The Pan-Hellenic Federation of Railways has scheduled a protest outside the OSE building on 1-3 Karolou street in Athens.

In addition to the OSE trains that will remain stationary, there will be no metro service from “Doukissis Plakentias” station to the airport.

According to STASY, passengers traveling to the airport can be served by bus lines X95 from Syntagma and Ethniki Amyna or X97 from Elliniko.