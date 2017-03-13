No need to ban Turkish political rallies in Greece: Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Katrougalos

Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs George Katrougalos adopted the Turkish stance on the dispute caused between EU member-states and Turkey regarding political campaign rallies of Turkish officials in Europe. Speaking on Skai TV, Mr. Katrougalos said that Greece always wanted to have good relations with Turkey and that Turkish officials had organised political rallies in the past in Thrace. Commenting on the decision by the Netherlands to ban political rallies of Turkish politicians in their country, the Greek politician said he could not take a position on internal affairs of another country. “There is no reason to ban communication with them, and there is also no reason to fuel tensions that are on the rise in Europe now and risk creating problems in our relations”, he said.