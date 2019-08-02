North Korea launches 3rd missile this week! (photos)

Kim Jong-Un had bragged that his “new rocket launchers will cause inescapable distress to a fat target”

North Korea has launched its third missile this week after Kim Jong-in bragged that his ‘new rocket launchers will cause inescapable distress to a fat target’.

U.S officials tonight confirmed that North Korea had launched yet another missile into the Sea of Japan.

It was also hinted that the launches appear to be a protest to joint U.S -ROK military exercises set to begin later this month.

It comes after the latest launch from the country which took place yesterday, with what they described as a ‘newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system’.

