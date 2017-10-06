North Korea ready to test missile that can reach US, says Russian MP

According to a Russian lawmaker, who has just returned from North Korea, Pyongyang is ready to test a missile capable of reaching the US western coast.

“They are preparing for a new test of a longer-range missile. They even gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the western coast of the United States,” Morozov said.

“In the near future, they are going to carry out, as far as we understand, yet another launch of a missile, but this time with a longer range,” the lawmaker said, adding that the general mood in Pyongyang is “rather belligerent.”

Morozov stressed that the situation demands a prompt intervention of all interested states, especially those represented in that region, in order to prevent full-scale hostilities.

The Russian delegation was on an official visit in the North Korean capital on October 2-6, the Russian embassy in North Korea said earlier. The lawmakers discussed bilateral cooperation with the Russian ambassador to North Korea.

The North Korean nuclear and missile test issue has aggravated in recent months as Pyongyang has held several rounds of missile launches and nuclear tests. The most recent one was conducted on September 15, when North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the northern Pacific some 20 minutes after the launch.

source: sputniknews.com