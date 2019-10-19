North Macedonia PM Zaev calls snap elections

He said it was time for the citizens to have a say on the course of the country after the EU Summit blocked its accession talks to the EU

Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev said on Saturday that “swift snap elections” should be held “as soon as possible” after France refused to give the go ahead for EU accession talks of his country to commence.

In a televised address, Zaev did not name a date for the polls, but pointed out that it was time for the key decision about the future course of the country to be decided by the electorate.

He said he would put forward this position at Sunday’s scheduled meeting between top political party leaders at the presidential office.

“Now what we need is your stance, because we have no time to lose,” Zaev said in his message to the citizens of his country.

“Citizens must decide which path we will take in the future – the correct, progressive European path, the path of reforms, or the path that leads backwards, towards isolation, nationalism, conflicts,” he added.

Zaev dubbed the decision by the EU “a historic error”.

Commenting on continuing local media speculation that elections could take place in December, March or possibly May, Zaev said that he has no personal preference at the moment and that the date will be agreed with all the political players, including the opposition and the smaller parties.