Norwegian Boeing 737 Max en route to Tel Aviv returns to Stockholm, reports

Several European aviation authorities have recently banned Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from their airspaces in wake of Sunday’s deadly crash of a passenger plane of the same model in Ethiopia.

A Boeing 737 Max of Norwegian airlines en route to Tel Aviv has changed its course and is returning to Stockholm, Aftonbladet reported.

The plane reportedly landed at 17:00 local time (4:00 p.m. GMT).

The press service of Norwegian has told Sputnik that the airline decided to ground all its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and return the one that had departed for Tel Aviv from Stockholm to the airport, based on European safety advice issued after a deadly crash in Ethiopia.

Earlier the same day, the airline Norwegian said in a statement that it would temporarily ground its Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets at the advice of European regulators.

The company operates 18 “MAX” passenger planes and is expected to acquire dozens more in coming years, increasing the overall number to more than 70 by the year-end of 2021, Reuters reported, citing recent announcements by the airline.

source: sputniknews.com