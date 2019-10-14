Number of visitors to museums and archaeological sites in Greece rises in 6-month period of 2019

Visits to museums and archaeological sites in Greece increased by 5% in the first half of 2019, with the Delphi Museum and Knossos Archaeological Site recording the highest rise in visitor numbers (+ 14.5% and 22.1% respectively)

According to data presented by ELSTAT, the Acropolis Museum saw 4.2% more visitors in the first six months, the total number of visitors to museums and archaeological sites amounted to 8.39 million compared to 7.993 million in the first six months of 2018.

Revenues increased by 13%, + 30.7% for museums and + 9.7% for archaeological sites.

In the first half of the year, from January to June 2019, there was an increase of 6% compared to the corresponding period of 2018 for the number of visitors to Museums and 4.5% for the number of visitors to the archaeological sites.

In June 2019, compared to the corresponding month of 2018, Museum visitors rose by 2.7%, free admission visitors increased by 4.3% reflecting the 30.8% rise in receipts.

Concerning archaeological sites for the same month, compared to the corresponding month of 2018, visitors decreased by 1.3%, the number of free admission visitors decreased by 16.5%, while the corresponding receipts increased by 5.5%.