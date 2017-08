The spectacle has already begun.

Six days out of the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, Showtime has released an official music video done by “The Killers” in advance of the huge boxing mega event.

The video, which is set in the Nevada desert, is entitled “The Man” and features clips of both Mayweather and McGregor throwing their money around.

Mayweather vs. McGregor takes place Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.