MPs gave a “green light” for the Brexit negotiations to begin. An overwhelming majority of 384 (498 to 114) voted in favor of Theresa May’s European Union Bill to get Brexit negotiations under way.

The bill now will have to pass from the Commons and the House of Lords before it can become law.

During the two day debate, Secretary David Davis underscored that voting against it would be to “ignore” the will of the British people who opted by 51.9% to 48.1% in favour of Brexit.