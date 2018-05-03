Official visit schedule of Prince Charles and Camila in Greece

The British royals, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camila, will visit Greece on their first official visit on May 9-11.

The couple will arrive at Eleftherios Venizelos Airport on Wednesday, May 9 at 14:50.

After arriving, they will go to the Unknown Soldier’s Monument and lay a wreath in a brief ceremony, before meeting with the President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Shortly thereafter, Prince Charles will meet with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras.

At 8:30pm, the Royal couple will be hosted at an official dinner held in their honour by the Greek President at the Presidential Palace.

On Thursday, May 10, at 10:10 am, Prince Charles will meet with the Archbishop of Athens and Greece Ieronymos, while at 11:30 the couple will visit the Allied Military Cemetery where Prince Charles will lay a wreath.

Prince of Wales will then inspect the HMS Echo and the British HMC Valiant in the port of Piraeus, with the latter being part of a force that cooperates with the Greek Coast Guard in search and rescue operations for refugees and immigrants in the Aegean. Prince Charles will later visit the Hellenic Navy Tradition Alliance in Flisvos, Paleo Faliro and the battleship – cruiser “G. Averoff “, and the Trireme” Olympia “of the Hellenic Navy.

The Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Monastery of Kaisariani at 12:30, where she will participate in educational thematic activity with students on children’s book on the occasion of the proclamation of Athens as the World Book Capital 2018.

Friday, May 11, Crete

On Friday, May 11, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Crete where they will visit the archaeological site of Knossos. After touring the archaeological site, Prince Charles will visit the premises of the British Archaeological School, while Camilla at 13:45 will go to the Lyrarakis Winery.

At about 2:30 pm, they will go to Ano Archanes, Heraklion where they will be briefed on the work of the NGO Heraklion Development Organization that is taking part in the Housing and Smooth Refugee Integration Program in the local community and will talk with migrants.

Before leaving our country, the Royal couple will attend a traditional celebration at Archanes Square, with cultural activities and traditional products of Crete.