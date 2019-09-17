Olympiacos make epic comeback to earn a point against Tottenham (2-2) in Champions League

Olympiacos will travel to Belgrade to face Serbian team Crvena zvezda in next round

Olympiacos Piraeus made an epic comeback against last season’s UEFA Champions League finalists and Premier League powerhouses Tottenham Hotspur after managing to overturn a 2-goal deficit and pick up a point in their opening Group B match at Piraeus on Wednesday night.

The reds were down 2-0 on the 30-minute mark after goals by Harry Kane (26′- P) and Lucas Moura (30′). The Greek League runners-ups scored before the break with Daniele Podence (44′), with the equaliser coming via a penalty kick in the 54th minute converted by Mathieu Valbuena.

In the next round Olympiacos will travel to Belgrade to face Serbian team Crvena zvezda on October 1.