Olympiacos make epic comeback to earn a point against Tottenham (2-2) in Champions League

Olympiacos Piraeus made an epic comeback against last season’s UEFA Champions League finalists and Premier League powerhouses Tottenham Hotspur after managing to overturn a 2-goal deficit and pick up a point in their opening Group B match at Piraeus on Wednesday night.
The reds were down 2-0 on the 30-minute mark after goals by Harry Kane (26′- P) and Lucas Moura (30′). The Greek League runners-ups scored before the break with Daniele Podence (44′), with the equaliser coming via a penalty kick in the 54th minute converted by Mathieu Valbuena.
In the next round Olympiacos will travel to Belgrade to face Serbian team Crvena zvezda on October 1.