Olympiakos advance in Europa League after epic win against Milan (3-1)

Olympiakos Piraeus knocked out Italian giants Milan from the next round of the Europa League after defeating the Rossoneri 3-1 at Karaiskakis on Thursday night. The Reds opened the score on 60’ with Cisse and doubled their goals on 69’ with a Zapata own goal. Milan pulled a goal back with Zapata (71’), while Fourtounis scored the goal that gave the Greek club the ticket to the next round behind Betis in Group F with a penalty on 81’.