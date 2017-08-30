Olympiakos defender Retsos moves to Bayer Leverkusen for record 22 million!

Olympiakos defender Panagiotis Retsos will continue his career in the German Bundesliga, after Bayer Leverkusen reportedly agreed to terms with the Greek champions and forked out 22 million euros for the 19-year-old player. The deal is the most expensive in the history of Greek football and reportedly concluded late last night, after the German club swayed the reds by upping their offer. The player has not signed the deal yet, as he is with the Greek national team.