One in three Greeks will always carry antiseptic, survey shows

A large group of Greek consumers have adopted a number of habits due to the coronavirus pandemic which they say they will maintain, according to the results of a survey conducted by IELKA (Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods).

More specifically, only 38% of the public has stopped wearing disposable gloves during their visit to the stores, 11% will stop immediately and 13% in 2020. One in three consumers will continue to wear gloves next year.

The percentages for the masks are even higher. Only 28% have stopped wearing masks in stores, 15% will stop immediately and 16% in 2020. The remaining 41% will stop later.

The use of antiseptics in everyday life has become more prevalent, with 30% of the public stating that they will never stop carrying antiseptics with them. It is noteworthy that four out of ten will maintain the tendency to avoid leaving the house even next year, indicative of the sense of danger that still exists today.

As for the food market, which opens on May 25, 33% – one in three – will immediately start eating in a restaurant-tavern, while 17% later in the year. One in two, however, will not return to organised dining in 2020.

Regarding consumer forecasts for the holidays, one in four consumers (24%) say they will take a vacation like they did every year. 17% say they will take a vacation, but more limited than in previous years. 27% will not go on holidays this year, while a fairly large percentage of 32% (one in three) is undecided.

37% estimate that they will be able to take a vacation in August, 16% earlier than July and 15% later in the summer in 2020. 30% believe that they will not be able to take a vacation this year, while 8% % believes that he will not be able to take a vacation even in 2021.