Over 40 countries to take part in Cyprus military exercise “Argonaut”

Over 40 countries are taking part, either directly or as observers in this year’s international “Argonaut” search and rescue operation drill in Cyprus. The scenario of the exercise involves the evacuation of civilians from a non-war zone in the Levante region towards Cyprus and is expected to take place on 23 and 24 May in Larnaca.

According to a statement released by the British High Commission statement in Cyprus, “the scenario includes searching and rescuing and the simulation of the evacuation of a large number of people affected in Cyprus, with local authorities working with agencies in other countries to manage the situation.”

“The United Kingdom is contributing to this year’s exercise with the largest number of participants so far,” it said, adding that “these include three British Brigade officers, a group of Foreign Ministry officials, including four Rapid Response and the Senior Planner of the Crisis Management Department.”

Greece, USA, France, Italy and many other EU and Mediterranean countries are participating in the exercise.