Over a quarter million people visited the 84th TIF in Thessaloniki

Over 250,000 people passed the gates of the 84th TIF in Thessaloniki this year for the third consecutive year, according to official data released.

The large attendance at this year’s TIF consolidated the Expo’s dynamic momentum winning the hearts of the world even more.

A total of 263,737 visitors enjoyed the expos at the 84 TIF, who took part in the great trade and commerce event in Thessaloniki, which is becoming more and more popular across all ages.

Families with children, youth, and older visitors flooded the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre daily with a choice of many different options.

The 84th TIF, which had India as its honoured country, saw more than 1,600 exhibitors compared to last year’s 1,494 last year, as well as 18 international entries.

Next year’s honoured country is scheduled to be Germany, whose participation is already being prepared intensively and is expected to impress visitors of the 85th TIF.

Visitors showed particular interest in the Digital Greece theme, an initiative of the Ministry of Digital Governance and TIF-Helexpo, in collaboration with Industry Disruptors-Game Changers. More than 300 startups, a record for the Exhibition, were hosted in Digital Greece, bringing a different Greece to the fore.