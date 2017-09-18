PAO Niklas Hult’s WAG enjoys Greek sun (photos)

Pana might be in a bit of trouble but, Rebecca seems unperturbed

Her hubby might not be having the best moments in his career since he moved to Greece, as Panathinaikos are in a bit of trouble, but Swedish full back, Nikals Hult’s partner Rebecca Thell is still enjoying the long Greek summer, as she never misses a chance to soak up some Mediterranean sun. The blonde babe is absolutely stunning in her swimsuit.

 

Love the Greek islands💙 #milos#greece#beautiful#greekislands#visitgreece#vacay

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Rebecca Thell, Hult (@rebeccathell) στις

m i l o s💙 #milos#greece#greekislands

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Rebecca Thell, Hult (@rebeccathell) στις

Never ending summer😽 #greece#athens#vacation

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Rebecca Thell, Hult (@rebeccathell) στις

☀️

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Rebecca Thell, Hult (@rebeccathell) στις

 

