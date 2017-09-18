PAO Niklas Hult’s WAG enjoys Greek sun (photos)

Her hubby might not be having the best moments in his career since he moved to Greece, as Panathinaikos are in a bit of trouble, but Swedish full back, Nikals Hult’s partner Rebecca Thell is still enjoying the long Greek summer, as she never misses a chance to soak up some Mediterranean sun. The blonde babe is absolutely stunning in her swimsuit.

Love the Greek islands💙 #milos#greece#beautiful#greekislands#visitgreece#vacay Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Rebecca Thell, Hult (@rebeccathell) στις Σεπ 6, 2017, 9:31πμ PDT

m i l o s💙 #milos#greece#greekislands Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Rebecca Thell, Hult (@rebeccathell) στις Σεπ 5, 2017, 4:55πμ PDT

Never ending summer😽 #greece#athens#vacation Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Rebecca Thell, Hult (@rebeccathell) στις Αύγ 25, 2017, 5:24πμ PDT