PAOK defeat PAO (4-0) to reach Greek Cup final

PAOK have advanced to the final of the Greek Cup for 2017 after beating a ten-man Panathinaikos 4-0 (4-2 aggregate). PAOK will face off with AEK Athens in the final.

Match progress:

Panathinaikos are facing PAOK in Thessaloniki (started 7pm) in the second leg of their semi-final fixture, with the greens having a 2-goal advantage after their 2-0 win in Athens in the first match. The team to go through will face AEK Athens in the Greek Cup final, after they secured a spot despite losing to champions Olympiakos 1-0 at home, as they had scored 2-1 victory in Piraeus last week. Dimitris Pelkas halved the first leg deficit with a goal on 14 minutes, while Leo Matos scored the second goal for the home to level the aggregate score (2-2). PAOK take the overall lead (3-2) after scoring their 3rd goal in the match with Shakhov (73′). PAO are playing with 10 men after left back Hult picked up his second yellow card in the 71′. Prijovic scored the 4th goal in the 83rd minute.