Pelosi asks House to pursue articles of impeachment

Trump: “I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said that she is asking her colleagues to pursue articles of impeachment against President Trump for his “failure to faithfully execute the law” in his dealings with Ukraine.

“Our democracy is what is at stake,” Pelosi said in a prepared statement delivered on Capitol Hill. “The president leaves us no choice but to act, because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”

Pelosi’s remarks came less than three months after she announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, and a day after the sixth public hearing in the probe.

“Over the past few weeks,” Pelosi said, “the American people have heard the testimony of truly patriotic career public servants, distinguished diplomats and decorated war heroes, some of the president’s own appointees.

“The facts are uncontested,” she continued. “The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival.”

Read more: yahoo