People say Greta Thunberg is a time traveller after 120 year-old photo emerges

Greta Thunberg has shown that she’s got the power to bring people together behind a common cause. But is there another power she’s not telling us about?

In news that could only seem normal in 2019, teen climate activist has been spotted in a 120-year-old photo – or so people think. Lots of people are asking the question: is she a time traveller?

The young woman who looks extremely like Greta Thunberg was spotted in a photograph taken in Canada’s Yukon Territory around the turn of the 20th century. Experts estimate that the photo, which was found in the archives of the University of Washington, was taken around 1898.

