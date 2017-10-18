Plenty of goals in Champions League 3rd round (videos)

On a night that produced a total of 31 goals for the UEFA Champion’s League competition, Liverpool recorded their largest victory away from home scoring 7 goals in the group match against Slovenian Maribor, while Spartak Moscow crushed Sevilla 5-1. In Other matches Cypriot side APEOL managed to clinch a point at home against German giants Dortmund (1-1), while Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw in Madrid against Tottenham. Here are the goals of Tuesday night’s marches:

Real Madrid-Tottenham (1-1)

APOEL-Dortmund (1-1)

Spartak Moscow-Sevilla (5-1)

Maribor-Liverpool (0-7)

Man. City-Napoli (2-1)

Feyenoord-Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2)

Monaco-Besiktas (1-2)