PM Mitsotakis, Cyprus president discuss Turkish provocations in phone call

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the telephone with the President of the Cyprus Republic Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday.

They discussed the latest developments in the region, especially as regards Turkish provocativeness, and their coordination ahead of separate video conferences they will each have over the coming hours with European Council President Charles Michel and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Source: amna