PM Mitsotakis on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day: A crime against humanity

Forgetting is permission to repeat the evil, he said

Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the Armenian Genocide “a crime against humanity that tarnished the dawn of the 20th century” in a message on social media.

On the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, April 24, the Prime Minister also noted that forgetting evil is allowing it to repeat.

“Today is a day of remembrance for the victims of the Armenian Genocide. A crime against humanity that tarnished the dawn of the 20th century. A perpetual lesson in rejecting hatred, racism and blind violence. Because “the oblivion of evil is permission to repeat it.”

The Armenian Genocide (also known as the Armenian Holocaust) was the systematic mass murder and expulsion of 1.5 million ethnic Armenians carried out in Turkey and adjoining regions by the Ottoman government between 1914 and 1923.