PM Tsipras celebrates return to markets while receiving Commissioner Moscovici

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras stated it was time to plan the remaining work to complete the programme in August 2018, during his meeting with European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Pierre Moscovici at Maximos Hall, Tuesday. Addressing Mr. Moscovici before the TV news crews, the Greek PM said the Commissioner was visiting Greece on a day when the country was successfully returning to the bond markets. “That is the most significant message and the most substantive step, in order that we complete the unpleasant adventure of the memorandum”, Mr. Tsipras underlined.