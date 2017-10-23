Porn stars offer online english lessons with a twist! (photos-video)

If you’re hot for a teacher, these online linguistics courses may be for you. Webcam models are now teaching language lessons on the porn platform CamSoda. The private tutorials cover basic vocabulary as well as sensual conversation. According to Daryn Parker, vice president of the company, “breasts, butts, and vaginas” are included. CamSoda is a “leading adult entertainment webcam platform”, and is running one-to-one tutorials taught by ladies and men whose day jobs would make many buttoned-up teachers blush.



Students can learn French, Japanese, Spanish, Romanian and English through “private paid sessions with native-speaking models”.

However, these are not the sort of lessons most people would want their wives and husbands attending.



The tutors include a bald chap called “BigKing” and a lady with the charming moniker “SweetBigNipples”. CamSoda claims its lessons will improve speaking skills as well as providing “general cultural knowledge about mannerisms, etiquette and body language”.



Although it’s unlikely that people living abroad will always be quite as willing to take their clothes as the cam stars who give CamSoda’s language lessons.

As well as basic language lessons, the website’s ladies and gentlemen will show off their bodies and perform graphic sex acts.

source: thesun.co.uk