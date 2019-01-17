Pro-Macedonian rally call: Organisers release official video (video)

The Committee for Struggle of the Greekness of Macedonia released their official call for Sunday’s rally at Syntagma Square in Athens against the Prespes Agreement.
The call:
“Greeks be at Syntagma for Macedonia! On Sunday, January 20, at 2 o’clock, we are waging the greatest battle. We all take our share of responsibility in the face of history. We attend the Great Rally.
In Syntagma Sunday, at 2 pm All Greeks will be there, outside the Greek Parliament, to cancel the treacherous agreement of Prespes, to shout Macedonia is Greek!”