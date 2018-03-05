Public’s interest in the Oscars is declining (infographic)

Sunday’s 90th Academy Awards took place a little later in the year than previous editions because of the Winter Olympics in South Korea. While the Oscars remain the most prestigious film awards in the world, it seems the ceremony has lost a little of its appeal with the average American over the past few years. Annual surveys conducted by researcher YouGov suggest that lately the share of respondents who don’t follow the awards closely at all has risen to almost 60 percent, an increase by 15 points compared to 2014.

source: statista