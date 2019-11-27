Putin, Zelenskiy discuss natural gas in phone talk

Ukraine is one of the main routes by which Russia exports gas to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy have discussed natural gas supplies to Ukraine and gas transit via the country further into Europe, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday (25 November).

The current deal regarding Russian gas supplies to Ukraine and transit to Europe expires after 31 December.

EU-mediated talks for a new deal held on 28 October ended in deadlock.

However, there is still hope an agreement could be reached before the end of the year.

The Kremlin also said the leaders have talked about the handover to Ukraine of the three ships Russia seized in the Kerch Strait last year after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors.

Putin and Zelenskiy, as well as the leaders of Germany and France are due to meet in Paris on 9 December to discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

In the meantime, a senior Naftogaz official said on Monday that the Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz has pledged to press on with talks on gas transit with Russian gas exporter Gazprom and the EU.

