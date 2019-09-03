Rafael Nadal defends Novak Djokovic after US Open boos

“If he had to go, it is because he was not able to continue at all”

Rafael Nadal has defended world No.1 Novak Djokovic, claiming he didn’t deserve to be booed after retiring hurt against Stan Wawrinka at the US Open.

The Spaniard had the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium – including Tiger Woods – roaring with delight after a plethora of incredible shots against Marin Cilic.

The energy in the stadium was electric and Nadal received the full support of the fans as he overcame a tough second set to advance in four to set up a showdown with Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-final.

But after the match, Nadal was questioned whether his long-time rival, Djokovic, deserved the ire of the crowd after the Serb retired due to his left shoulder against the hard-hitting Wawrinka.

