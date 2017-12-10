Read complete Memorandum of Understanding and the 82 prior-actions Greece will have to implement (Read MoU document)

Greece will be called upon to implement 82 prior actions, according to the 49-page Supplementary Memorandum of Understanding for the closing of the third review of the running fiscal adjustment programme. The actions must put into effect between March and June, according to the updated memorandum brought to light by newspaper “Kathimerini”. Read the complete 49-page draft here.
