Republicans lead by 6 points in latest poll for US Congress

Polling by Reuters shows that Republicans are now six points ahead of Democrats in the race for the U.S. Congress, a remarkable turnaround given that they were once as much as 16 points behind.

The numbers show that when registered voters are asked, “If the election for U.S. Congress were held today, would you vote for the Democratic candidate or the Republican candidate in your district where you live?” the GOP comes out on top.

40.7 per cent of respondents said they would vote for a Republican, with 34.5 per cent saying they would vote for a Democrat.

Nearly two out of three Americans polled by CBS say the economy is either “very good” or “somewhat good.”

source: infowars.com