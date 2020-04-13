Greece: Retirement home in Nea Makri placed in quarantine

Another 10 pensioners and two employees have tested positive for Covid-19 so far

A retirement home in Nea Makri, east of Athens, was placed in quarantine late on Sunday as a pensioner tested positive for Covid-19.

“Following the results of 122 samples of residents and staff, by order of Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias, the retirement home was placed in quarantine by the Greek Police last night,” according to an announcement issued by the ministry.

Another 10 pensioners and two employees have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

Source: amna