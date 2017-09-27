Rouvikonas group invades Justice Ministry (photos)

Members of anarchist group “Rouvikonas” invaded the Justice Ministry earlier on Wednesday and threw leaflets calling for “political detainees to be given leaves”, while demanding the scrapping of article 187 A of the law (known as the anti-terrorist law). The 18 youth, who caused no damage, entered the building and reached the 3rd floor, where Minister Stavros Kontonis’s office is located. They are currently at the main entrance of the ministry’s building and have unfurled a banner with their demands on it. A large police force has arrived on the scene outside the building.