Rouvikonas member charged with felony over attack against Greek Parliament

A 36-year-old man arrested by police after the attack by anarchist group Rouvikonas against the building of the Greek Parliament on Tuesday has been indicted on criminal charges.

The man, who is a member of the self-proclaimed anarchist group, will be brought before the prosecutor facing the felony of the destruction of a historic monument.

Rouvikonas attacked the Greek Parliament throwing red paint on its walls and hurling smoke flares.

The accused will have the right to prepare his defence case after he is charged with the felony.