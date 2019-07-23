Rumors circulate that Turkish President Erdogan is dead

In recent hours there are intense rumors that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is dead.

Middle East websites are duplicating the news that the Turkish president died as a result of a heart attack in Constantinople at the age of 65.

According to unconfirmed information, doctors struggled for a long time to resuscitate him to no effect.

The “Arab Turk” site denied rumors. No official statement has been made thus far.

 

