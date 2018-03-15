Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Russia will respond to UK for expulsions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Russia will “definitely” expel UK diplomats as a reciprocal measure in the standoff over ex-spy Sergei Skripal’s poisoning. Moscow would act “soon,” he added.

“You do understand that we, as polite people, will first deliver our response to the British counterparts,” Lavrov said, replying to a question by RIA Novosti’s reporter. He noted Moscow prefers not to publicly speak of some “doubts or suspicious” before they are discussed through respective channels. “This is, in my view, is being polite, this is how gentlemen behave,” the minister said.

source: RT