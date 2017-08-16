Russia’s new Su-30M1 announced

Russia announced it’s newest variant of the Sukhoi Su-30SM — the Su30SM1 — last month, which reportedly has enhanced weapons and electrical systems.

Nevertheless, the Su-30SM1 has yet to be mass produced, and there’s reportedly only one of them at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant where they’re being made, according to The National Interest. Therefore Russia’s most upgraded Su-30 on the market is still the Su-30SM.

The Su-30SM is a versatile or multirole fighter, able to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks, and is often considered to be the F-15E Strike Eagle’s counterpart.

source: businessinsider.com