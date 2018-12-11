“Schwarzenegger” of the kangaroos dies (photos)

Roger died at the age of 12

The muscly kangaroo that made international headlines for his toned physique has died at the age of 12.

Roger, who stood 200 centimetres tall, became an internet sensation in 2015 when pictures surfaced of his bulging biceps, popping veins and prominent chest.

The red kangaroo was a resident at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, where he crushed metal buckets with his paws for fun.

Roger’s death was announced on Saturday by sanctuary boss Chris ‘Brolga’ Barnes in an emotional tribute shared to Facebook.

‘It’s a very sad day here today for we have lost our beautiful boy, Roger,’ Mr Barnes said.

