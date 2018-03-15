Scuffle at Greek Bishop’s trial who called homosexuals “scum of the earth”

A fracas broke out in front of a court building in Egion on Thursday morning, where Metropolitan of Kalavryta Amvrosios is being tried for a homophobic article he wrote. Members of an anti-establishment group gathered to protest and they accosted former MP of extreme right party Golden Dawn Michalis Arvanitis and another member of the party who were present. Police managed to diffuse the situation quickly. The Metropolitan of Kalavryta is facing charges of hate speech, after 9 citizens filed a lawsuit against him for an article he wrote titled “The Scumbags of society have reared their heads”, referring to homosexuals.