Sex & COVID-19:  The New York Health Department issues 11…kinky instructions

“Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing contact”

The New York City Health Department has issued instructions for a coronavirus-safe sexual life and it seems that someone there has done his/her homework…sex-wise!

The Department asks people to wear masks while having sex to stop the spread of coronavirus, but that’s not all…

As the virus definitely spreads through breathing in close proximity to others, health officials suggest that apart from wearing masks in the bedroom New Yorkers should “think outside the box”.

“Make it a little kinky,” the New York Health Department guidelines say.

“Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face-to-face contact.”…

But they don’t stop there. For example:

“Rimming (mouth on anus) might spread the virus. Virus in feces may enter your mouth and could lead to infection. … Masturbate together. Use physical distance and face coverings to reduce the risk. Condoms and dental dams can reduce contact with saliva, semen or feces during oral or anal sex. If you usually meet your sex partners online or make a living by having sex, consider taking a break from in-person dates. Video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, sexy “Zoom parties” or chat rooms may be options for you.

Trust them, they are professionals…

Read the instructions HERE