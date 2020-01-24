Sexy Athina shows off her latest jewellery collection in the streets of Milan (video)

The beautiful actress and businesswoman is very active on social media

Beautiful Greek actress Athina Oikonomakou is currently in Milan for business.

The talented artist and entrepreneur, who has a large following on Instagram, is visiting one of the world’s fashion capitals, with her entourage to get ideas and promote her business, but she never misses an opportunity to update her nearly 1 million Instagram followers by posting on her social media.

Athina shared some snapshots, including a video of her visit to Milan. The Greek actress “put on her model suit showcasing jewellery from her latest collection and stole the show. impression. She’s was simply breathtaking…