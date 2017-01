The CCTV network in China reported that a man armed with a knife attacked 11 children in a kindergarten. The children were transferred in a hospital and their lives are not in danger.

The attack took place in Guangxi area, in Southern China.

This is the last in a series of such attacks. The man was arrested and he is being questioned. The Chinese authorities did not release the attacker’s name.

According to reports, the man climbed the kindergarten’s wall before attacking the children.