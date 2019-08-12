The shocking moment two Colombian soldiers plunge to their death from a helicopter (video)

They were taking part in Medellin’s annual Flower Fair

Two Colombian soldiers were killed on Sunday after an aerial stunt went wrong in the country’s second-largest city of Medellin, local media reported.

The two soldiers were suspended by a rope from a helicopter, with a large Colombian flag unfurled between them, the Caracol television network reported online. Then “the rope that sustained the soldiers broke and they fell,” it added.

The aerial stunt was part of festivities celebrating Medellin’s annual Flower Fair. Nicknamed the “city of eternal spring,” Medellin is famous for its temperate weather.

The city’s Olaya Herrera Airport was temporarily closed while officials were investigating the scene of the accident.

source: xinhua.net