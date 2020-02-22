Singer Notis Sfakianakis collapses on stage at club (video)

The popular singer felt unwell during his show

Popular Greek singer Notis Sfakianakis collapsed on stage during his show at the Botanical Live Stage nightclub on Friday night.

A video posted by journalist Haris Lebidakis on his Instagram account, who was seated in the front row shows associates of the singer and club staff running on stage to offer first aid to Sfakianakis.

The singer reportedly started feeling unwell during his performance and suddenly interrupted a song and moved to the back and fell.

Venue staff immediately rushed to his aid and carried him off stage to his dressing room.

His personal doctor examined him in the dressing room and advised him to take the night off, explaining however, that it was nothing serious. Sfakianakis is expected to appear as scheduled on Saturday night.