Six injured in bloody clash between Greeks and Albanians

Police fear it might be connected to the murder of a Greek in Albania on the weekend

Six people were injured when a group of Greeks and Albanians clashed in the suburb of Gerakas, east Attica in the early hours of Monday.

According to the initial information the brawl took place in a park at the intersection of Domokos and Gerakas streets. Police found a pistol on the scene.

Three of the injured were transferred to Sismanoglio Hospital and the other three to the Erythros Stavros (Red Cross) Hospital.

Police are investigating if the fight was arranged in the wake of the murder of a Greek named Constinos Katsifas in Vouliarates, Albania on Sunday by Albanian authorities.

One of the injured has reportedly sustained a gun wound, while the others have received knife wounds.